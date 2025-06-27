Neeraj Chopra sponsors VVIP experience trip, fulfills Coimbatore man’s wishes to watch his upcoming javelin event in Bengaluru

India’s javelin champ Neeraj Chopra has surprised a fan by announcing that a VVIP experience will be waiting for him in Bengaluru to witness the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin event.

On X, a sports fan named Ranjith had shared the post of Neeraj Chopra Classic event, expressing a wish that if somebody sponsors just Rs 2000 for him, he would love to go to Bengaluru and watch the event.

Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! 😊



And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon! 😉 https://t.co/aQvkNEnLry — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 27, 2025

Neeraj Chopra responded to Ranjith’s post, and declared that he will now have a ‘full VVIP experience’ waiting for him in Bengaluru and the trip expenses will be met by the champion Olympic Gold medalist himself.

“Hi, Ranjith. You’ve got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the Neeraj Chopra Classic is on me! And thanks to Radisson Hotels, you will be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon”, the champion posted, with a jovial hint at his career best performance of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League in May this year.

The upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic is a World Athletics “A” category (Continental Tour Gold-level) javelin throw competition, co-organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics (WA). It is scheduled on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.