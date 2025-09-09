Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Nepal Finance Minister chased, beaten and dragged by angry mob as protestors topple Oli government 

In Kathmandu, the Gen Z protests started recently against government corruption and multiple issues, including a social media ban, turned rapidly violent today. Angry protesting mobs set the parliament on fire and attacked the residences of PM KP Oli and the President.

In viral videos from Kathmandu, an angry mob was seen chasing and attacking Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

Viral videos captured the 65-year-old politician running desperately to save his life while dozens of protestors chased him. One assailant delivered a forceful kick that sent him stumbling to the ground before got up again. Security forces eventually intervened, but not before Paudel was dragged and partially stripped by the mob. 

Earlier, former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, the current Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba were assaulted by the mob that stormed into their residence. 

