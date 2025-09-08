Nepal’s ‘Gen Z protests’ turn violent, Army deployed to stop protestors: 2 killed, over 80 injured

Nepal’s government has deployed the army and imposed curfews in Kathmandu as Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a recent social media ban has turned violent.

Thousands of youths men and women marched toward Parliament, breaching barricades and clashing with police, who fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds on the protestors, as per reports. Army personnel are currently protecting the parliament building. One protester was killed in Damak, with over 80 injured in New Baneshwor. The protests, dubbed the “Gen Z Revolution,” stem from outrage over the KP Sharma Oli government’s shutdown of 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, for failing to register under new regulations. Curfew has also been imposed in Central Baneshwor, Bijulibazar areas.

Dr Mohan Chandra Regmi, the chief of Civil Hospital in Kathmandu, has confirmed that 2 injured protestors have died during treatment in the hospital.

Demonstrators demand transparency, accountability, and digital freedom, with support from celebrities and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.