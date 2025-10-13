Netherlands: Govt takes control of Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia amid escalating trade tensions

As global trade tensions rise especially due to the fued between Washinton and Beijing, the Dutch government has taken unexpected action to ensure that an adequate supply of chips in Europe.

On 12th October, the government announced that it is stepping in to take over Chinese chipmaker Nexperia, which produces computer chips for the automotive and consumer electronics industries. The move was triggered by concerns about the potential transfer of critical technology to its Chinese parent firm, Wingtech.

Nexperia, a unit of Wingtech Technology in China, is essential to the sustainability of Europe’s technical supply chains because it specialises in the high-volume manufacturing of chips used in consumer electronics, automotive and other industries.

According to the Hague, the decision was made to prevent the chips from going out of stock in an emergency. The Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that it invoked the “Goods Availability Act” as a response to the company’s administrative inadequacies. It would further enable the government to undo or prevent detrimental actions while allowing the company to continue producing on a regular basis.

The act gives authority to the government to get involved and ensure private enterprises guarantee the provision of essential goods in advance of emergencies. According to the government statement, the ministry had noticed “recent and acute signals of serious governance shortcomings and actions” within Nexperia, which prompted the “highly exceptional” step.

It mentioned, “These signals posed a threat to the continuity and safeguarding on Dutch and European soil of crucial technological knowledge and capabilities. Losing these capabilities could pose a risk to Dutch and European economic security.” The monostry stressed, “This measure is intended to mitigate that risk.”

Wingtech’s maximum daily limit of 10% on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell after the development. The company declared that it would take steps to defend its rights and look for government assistance, on 13th October.

Wingtech acknowledged that Nexperia was temporarily managed by an outside party and had been requested to halt any modifications to the company’s resources, operations or workforce for a maximum of one year. It coveyed that Wingtech chairman Zhang Xuezheng was promptly suspended from his positions as executive director of Nexperia Holdings and non-executive director of Nexperia.

Nexperia will carry on with its regular business as usual as the effects of the actions are not yet quantifiable.

Nexperia is one of the biggest producers of basic computer chips, including transistors and diodes, worldwide. According to a representative, the firm complies with “all existing laws and regulations, export controls, and sanction regimes.”

Wingtech was listed on the US government’s “entity list” in December 2024, indicating that the corporation poses a national security risk. According to the rules, US companies must obtain special permission before they can export American-made items to companies on the list. Likewise, the business had to sell its Newport silicon chip plant in the United Kingdom after ministers and members of parliament voiced worries about national security.

Tensions between China and the European Union which have risen in recent months due to trade and Beijing’s ties with Russia could worsen as a result of this recent move by teh Dutch government. Furthermore, ASML, a Dutch company has already been prohibited from exporting sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China for years. Meanwhile, Beijing’s tightening of export controls on rare earth elements and magnets could also effect the European auto industry.