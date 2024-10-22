NIA arrests 3 more in ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case, Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman nabbed

The National Investigative Agency has arrested 3 more persons in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of 2022. In a press release, the NIA stated that with the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan, and Pavas Rahman recently, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 18. A chargesheet has already been produced against 14 of them.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three more accused in the October 2022 ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. With the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, NIA has unearthed the terror financing angle in the… pic.twitter.com/NydotgoOjU — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 22, 2024

Hanifa, Mariappan, and Rahman were arrested on Monday, 21 October by NIA. NIA added that they zeroed in on the accused when they investigated the terror financing angle in the October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast case. In October 2022, a vehicle-boned IED had gone off near the Arulmigu Sangameswara Thirukovil Temple in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. A terrorist named Jamesha Mobeen, who self-identified as an ‘ISIS suicide bomber’ had died in the blast. An investigation later revealed that Mubeen wanted ‘revenge’ against non-believers in Islam, known as ‘kafirs’.

Aboo Hanifa worked as a faculty in Kovai Arabic College, where Jamesha Mobeen reportedly got radicalised, and along with the 2 other persons, he had conspired to fund the terrorist activities of Mubeen.