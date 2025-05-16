Wednesday, August 20, 2025

CBI team travels to London, succeeds in getting bail petition of fugitive Nirav Modi rejected

On Thursday (15th May), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed that it has succeeded in opposing the bail application of fugitive Nirav Modi in the High Court of Justice (King’s Bench Division) in London.

A team from the CBI went to London for the said purpose. “Fresh Bail Petition filed by Nirav Deepak Modi was rejected today by the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, London,” the central agency stated.

“The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose,” it emphasised.

“Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could successfully defend the arguments which resulted in rejection of the bail…His extradition has already been approved by the High Court of UK in favour of Government of India,” the CBI emphasised.

Nirav Modi has reportedly been languishing in UK prison since March 2019. He has been accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs. 6498.20 crore.

