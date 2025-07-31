‘No Hindu can ever be a terrorist’: Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament 



Home Minister Amit Shah has stated in the parliament that he is proud to say that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist. Hitting at the Congress Party for manufacturing the bogey of ‘Saffron terror’ to malign the Hindus, the Home Minister stated that the Congress, in power at the Centre during the UPA regime, tried to give terrorism a religious colour and falsely blamed Hindus for it.

🔥🔥🔥🔥



Garv se kehta hu hindu kabhi aatankwadi nhi ho sakta hai



Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/TjGM6ZOdW7 — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) July 30, 2025



“Digvijay Singh claimed after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that it is ‘RSS conspiracy’. Who did he want to save? What was he even saying? I can proclaim proudly before the whole world that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist”, the Home Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Opposition leaders tried to disrupt Amit Shah’s speech, using loud slogans and calls for the PM to come and address the Rajya Sabha. The Home Minister replied to them, saying, ‘Mere se nipat lo. PM aa gaye toh aur takleef hogi” (Handle me first. You will have more difficulties if the PM comes).