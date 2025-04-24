No more symbolic handshake with enemy: BSF announces scaling down of Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab

As part of India’s firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored terror attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force has announced a calibrated scaling down of the iconic Retreat Ceremony at Indo-Pak borders. BSF Punjab Frontier announced the decision to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

The decision comes in the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, marking it as the deadliest assault on tourists in the region since 2000.

The BSF Punjab Frontier shared the development via a post on X on April 24, stating that key changes to the ceremony include the suspension of the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart, as well as keeping the border gates closed during the event. “This step reflects India’s serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirms that peace and provocation cannot coexist,” the BSF stated, emphasising its commitment to national security with hashtags #AlertBSF and #JaiHind.

The Retreat Ceremony, often referred to as the Beating Retreat, is a daily military tradition at the Attari-Wagah border, symbolising a blend of rivalry and coordination between India and Pakistan. The ceremony, which attracts thousands of tourists, features synchronized drills, high kicks, and a formal lowering of flags by soldiers of both nations. However, the recent attack in Pahalgam—where terrorists, including two allegedly from Pakistan, gunned down tourists—has prompted India to reevaluate such symbolic gestures.

The decision aligns with broader measures announced by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS also ordered the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit port, a key trade route between India and Pakistan. India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely, and stopped visa services to Pakistanis. Moreover, the existing visas have been revoked with effect from 27 April, and Pakistanis in India have been asked to return before expiry of their visas.