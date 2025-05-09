‘No other option than a full-blown war with India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif rattles saber after drone attack

A day after Pakistan launched a coordinated aerial attack along the LoC in Kashmir and International Border through to Rajasthan, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said Pakistan has no option but to go to a full-blown war with India.

“Pakistan has no other option than a full blown war with India because of India’s aggressive actions since last four days,” Asif said.

#BREAKING: Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif says, Pakistan has no other option than a full blown war against India because of India’s “aggressive actions” since last 4 days. pic.twitter.com/7xMBhTp715 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2025

The saber-rattling comes hot on the heels of a coordinated drone and cross-border violence in India’s western regions, with several areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan coming under heavy shelling and increased military engagement. In border districts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan, a total blackout was enforced after Pakistan’s drone attack. Locals described hearing thunderous gunfire and blasts, sparking fear and rumors of a broader conflict unfolding.

In Rajasthan, the conflict reached a perilous new threshold. Artillery fire rocked Jaisalmer late last night, with unconfirmed reports indicating an attempted strike on the city’s airport by Pakistani forces. Security agencies have since tightened their perimeter, placing critical infrastructure on high alert.

Meanwhile, Srinagar airport in Kashmir was also placed under heightened security amid reports of ongoing drone incursions and sustained artillery fire from across the border. Further north, the districts of Uri and Baramulla have been plunged into an eerie silence, following a total blackout of power and communications. Heavy Pakistani shelling continues unabated along both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), compounding fears of a drawn-out conflict.