Noida Dowry Murder: Father-in-law and brother-in-law of the victim arrested

In the horrifying Noida dowry murder case, Nikki Bhati’s brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, and father-in-law Satyavir have been arrested by the police. Earlier, her husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law, Daya, were arrested. Vipin had tried to flee after the crime and was shot in the leg while trying to escape.

Nikki Bhati was burnt alive in front of her 6-year-old son over the dowry demand of Rs 36 Lakhs. Nikki Bhati and her sister were married to Vipin Bhati and his brother Rohit Bhati. They were allegedly tormented regularly by the brothers and their parents over dowry demands.

28-year-old Nikki was killed on August 21. Her sister Kanchan, who was also attacked when she tried to intervene, filed FIR in the case.