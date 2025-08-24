In a shocking case from Greater Noida, a young woman named Nikki was set on fire by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

A disturbing video has surfaced showing her in flames, limping down the stairs, just hours before she died on the way to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday (21st August). The horrifying act was witnessed by Nikki’s 6-year-old son.

Fighting back tears, he told people around him, “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter.” When asked if his father did it, the boy quietly nodded in agreement.

Nikki had been married to Vipin Bhati for nine years. But her family says she was constantly harassed for dowry. Her elder sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, said she saw Nikki being burnt alive right in front of her.

“They wanted Rs 36 lakh as dowry. They kept saying we didn’t get enough at the wedding. Last night they attacked both of us. Between 1.30 am and 4 am, they beat me too. They said, ‘We got dowry for one, what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again.’ I tried to save Nikki but couldn’t,” Kanchan said, breaking down.

A video has emerged showing Nikki’s husband and her mother-in-law beating her and dragging her by the hair. Another clip shows Nikki lying on the floor with severe burn injuries.

She was rushed her to Fortis Hospital, but she was later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Sadly, she died on the way.

After a complaint made by her sister, police lodged a case at Kasna police station against her husband Vipin, brother-in-law Rohit, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer. Vipin has been taken into custody, and the others are still absconding.

The incident has created furore in the region. Large numbers of people had gathered outside the police station seeking rigorous punishment for the accused. They were holding placards with the inscription “Justice for Nikki.