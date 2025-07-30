On 28th July, a 40-year-old photojournalist, Pramod Sharma, was stabbed eight times in Sector 74 of Noida after he allegedly asked the attacker’s brother to stop feeding a stray dog in the middle of the road. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Deepak Sharma, was arrested on the morning of 29th July following a police encounter in which he was shot in the leg. Deepak was booked under Sections 118(1) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Pramod works with a Hindi daily. He was returning home around 8 PM on 28th July when he slowed down near a speed breaker. He said he merely asked the boy to move the dog so traffic could pass. However, Deepak reacted violently and stabbed him through his car’s half-open window. Sharma collapsed after briefly trying to pursue the attacker.

Deepak, a repeat offender with 11 cases including under the Arms Act, fired at police during the chase. A country-made pistol and the knife were recovered. A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is underway.