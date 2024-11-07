North Korean soldiers, fighting in Russia-Ukraine war, get hooked to porn after getting internet access

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an offensive to protect Russian speaking population of Eastern Ukraine, and to counter the threat of NATO at Russian borders. Reportedly, thousands of North Korean soldiers are also at the war front to help their ally Russia against NATO.

However, there was one problem that neither Russia, nor North Korea, saw coming- Porn addiction. As per a Financial Times report, North Korean soldiers, who joined the war front in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, finally received access to unrestricted internet. This has resulted in the military men using the access to see online porn.

Reportedly, Russia has deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers on the front with Ukraine, but reportedly, they are spending more time watching porn than fighting.

Notably, Internet access in North Korea is highly regulated and available only with special authorisation. The access to global internet is highly restricted and is available to only a small group of very high ranking officials.