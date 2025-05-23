Friday, May 23, 2025

Norway: 135-metre cargo ship crashes into the garden of a man’s home, barely misses the house 

In Norway, a bizarre incident unfolded on Thursday, May 22, when a 135-metre-long cargo ship, NCL Salten’ went off course and ran aground into the garden of a person’s home. The man’s house narrowly survived. The incident occurred in Trondheim fjord of Norway, at an area called Byneset. 

Images from the site show the gigantic cargo ship standing right on the garden, while a tugboat looms in the water.

The owner of the house, Johan Helberg was alerted by a panicked neighbour at 5 am in the morning, telling him that a ship has crashed into his garden.

“Five metres further south and it would have entered the bedroom,” Helberg told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. “I didn’t hear anything.”

The Cyprus-flagged cargo ship, the NCL Salten, had 16 people on board and was travelling to Orkanger. No person on board was hurt. 

