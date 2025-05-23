Norway: 135-metre cargo ship crashes into the garden of a man’s home, barely misses the house 

In Norway, a bizarre incident unfolded on Thursday, May 22, when a 135-metre-long cargo ship, NCL Salten’ went off course and ran aground into the garden of a person’s home. The man’s house narrowly survived. The incident occurred in Trondheim fjord of Norway, at an area called Byneset.

135-metre cargo ship, NCL Salten, crashes into homeowner's garden,(Norway’s Trondheim fjord) barely missing his house: 'My neighbour knocked on the door and asked if I had seen the ship' (📸ANP / Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP) pic.twitter.com/hDke5fK2et — Bart 🌊⚓️ (@BartGonnissen) May 22, 2025

Images from the site show the gigantic cargo ship standing right on the garden, while a tugboat looms in the water.

The owner of the house, Johan Helberg was alerted by a panicked neighbour at 5 am in the morning, telling him that a ship has crashed into his garden.

“Five metres further south and it would have entered the bedroom,” Helberg told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. “I didn’t hear anything.”

The Cyprus-flagged cargo ship, the NCL Salten, had 16 people on board and was travelling to Orkanger. No person on board was hurt.