Nuh: 210 kg beef found in factory, Abid, Zabid and Mujahid arrested, cops search for Shoaib

A total of 210 kg of beef has been confiscated from cow smugglers in the Nuh district of Haryana. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abid, Zabid and Mujahid. One suspect, Shoaib, is currently at large and the cops are actively searching for him. Additionally, the police have seized 2 axes, 3 knives, a wooden block, and scales.

According to Dainik Bhaskar’s report, the Gau Sanrakshan (CE) team received intelligence regarding cow slaughter in a closed factory located in Palla village. Afterward, they conducted a raid at the location, acting on this information and nabbed the three perpetrators on the night of Monday, 28 July.

Gau Sanrakshan Staff Incharge Rajveer reported that a motorcycle parked at the factory contained 70 kg of beef while 50 kg of meat was being loaded onto the vehicle. He discovered 90 kg of freshly cut beef on the floor, upon his arrival there. The authorities indicated that the suspect had been supplying beef to nearby areas using both a motorcycle and a car.

Notably, a beef processing facility was recently raided in Nuh, resulting in the recovery of 710 kg of beef from the scene.