Odisha is witnessing a chilling surge in crimes against women, with multiple incidents of sexual violence shaking public conscience. In the latest case from Jagatsinghpur, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a farmland while returning home from a birthday party with her mother and friend.

While her friend managed to escape, the girl was dragged away and assaulted. She returned home bleeding and was rushed to the hospital. One of the accused has been arrested, while the other is on the run. Both are reportedly from a nearby village.

This incident comes on the heels of widespread protests over the tragic death of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore. She had accused a teacher of sexual harassment, but the college’s internal inquiry committee dismissed her complaint. In despair, she immolated herself and succumbed to her injuries.

Earlier this month, a young hockey player in Jajpur alleged gang rape by her coach and his associates. And just days ago, NSUI Odisha president Udit Pradhan was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 19-year-old engineering student.

With one brutal story after another emerging, Odisha now faces serious questions about institutional accountability, police effectiveness, and women’s safety.