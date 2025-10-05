The Odisha government has suspended access to social media platforms across key areas of Cuttack for 24 hours, from 7 PM on Sunday to 7 PM on Monday, in a bid to curb the spread of inflammatory content amid rising tensions after violent clashes during Durga Puja idol immersion processions. The ban, invoked under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 and relevant telecom suspension rules, targets social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and similar platforms within the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and 42 Mauza regions.

This measure follows reports of communal friction that erupted early Saturday morning, after Durga Puja Visarjan processions were attacked by Muslims. The violence broke out between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM on Saturday in the Dargha Bazar area near Haathi Pokhari, when the idol of Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee was passing through a narrow stretch near Dargha Bazaar toward Debigada for the final Visarjan rituals. Local Muslim residents reportedly objected to high-decibel music being played during the processions, with some sources indicating disputes over specific songs that escalated into physical confrontations.

The situation quickly deteriorated into stone-pelting, bottle-throwing from rooftops, and attacks that damaged vehicles, stalls, and other property along the route. Eyewitness accounts described chaotic scenes where crowds clashed, leading to injuries and widespread disruption. After some time, the Rausapatna Durgakali procession was also attacked near the Darghabazar police station.

Odisha | Following tension between members of the two groups, causing violent incidents in Cuttack City areas, the Odisha government has imposed a prohibition on the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other through the Internet and other… pic.twitter.com/Mn94lyU3EL — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Among the injured were eight individuals, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, who sustained an eye injury while attempting to intervene and restore order. One victim remains in critical condition at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where all those affected are receiving treatment.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, monitoring the situation from Delhi, has directed authorities to provide free medical care to the injured and ensure swift action against perpetrators. Police responded with a lathi-charge to disperse the crowds and deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to maintain control, allowing the immersion processions to resume under heavy security by 6:00 AM.

The clashes halted over 40 idol immersion processions for approximately three hours, affecting the final rituals of Durga Puja in the city. By 10 AM Saturday, around 120 idols had been successfully immersed despite the interruptions after the rituals resumed.

Authorities have arrested six suspects based on CCTV footage, drone surveillance, and eyewitness statements, with more individuals identified for potential detention. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact triggers and prevent further escalation.

In response to the incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday, protesting what they describe as administrative failures in maintaining law and order. The organization is demanding the transfer of the local DCP and district collector, citing lapses in security arrangements during the festivities.

On the other hand, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for a collapse in law and order in the “city of brotherhood.”