The BJP government in Assam has fulfilled yet another poll promise with the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code. The Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 has been introduced to replace all personal and religious laws in the state with a single “uniform” set of rules concerning marriage, succession or inheritance, and live-in relationships.

On behalf of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in the Assam Legislative Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/bhN0adQb9n — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 25, 2026

As per the state government, the proposed legislation is aimed at implementing the Constitution’s Directive Principle for a Uniform Civil Code and promoting equality and gender neutrality.

The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers. https://t.co/vRurZ65qBA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2026

The proposed Assam Uniform Civil Code applies to all residents of Assam, even those living outside the state. The UCC, however, will not apply to the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

“Nothing contained in this Code shall apply to the members of any Scheduled Tribes within the meaning of clause (25) of Article 366 read with Article 342 of the Constitution of India,” the Bill reads.

Polygamy banned, marriage registration compulsory, penalties and more: What changes the Assam UCC Bill 2026 proposes on marriages and divorce

In the section “Marriage and Divorce”, the bill lays down conditions for marriage, details ceremonies and includes the biggest reform in the form of compulsory marriage registration.

The Assam Uniform Civil Code 2026 states that a man must be above 21 and a woman 18 years old to be eligible for marriage. The law will strictly allow only monogamy, meaning that “neither party has a spouse living at the time of the marriage”.

Section 4, clause 3 reads, “neither is a party to a marriage which is not yet dissolved or annulled by a decree of divorce and either has right to appeal or the specified time for appeal has not expired or is in appeal, or the appeal has been presented but has not yet been dismissed.”

Notably, Assamese Muslims, Islamists across the country and their media and political allies alike have been strongly opposed to the idea of the state government imposing monogamy on Muslims who are, as per their religious text, allowed to have four wives simultaneously.

The bill also emphasises free and informed consent, stating that marriage under force, coercion, fraud, or deception will be deemed invalid and invite punishment.

Under Section 5, the Assam Uniform Civil Code 2026 covering “ceremonies”, states that people can follow any religious marriage ceremony or customary rites, including Saptapadi, Nikah, Holy Union, Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong Bibah, Anand Karaj, etc, or get their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act, Hindu Marriage Act, etc. Essentially, the Uniform Civil Code does not interfere with how the marriage is performed.

The biggest reform introduced by the Assam UCC Bill 2026 is compulsory registration of marriage.

As per the proposed legislation, all new marriages must be registered within 60 days, and within 90 days if solemnised outside Assam.

Marriages between 25th October 2024 and the commencement date must also be registered within 6 months.

The Assam UCC Bill 2026 further states that previously registered Muslim marriages under the 2024 Assam Act will automatically be deemed registered once the Code comes into force.

In addition, the Bill says that divorce or nullity decrees from any court in India must also be registered. For this, the applicants would be required to submit a signed memorandum, a specific fee to the Sub-Registrar, and a certificate will then be issued within 15 days.

Furthermore, the proposed bill provides for penalties up to Rs 10,000-25,000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for non-registration, false statements, or forgery. However, non-registration does not invalidate the marriage but will attract a penalty.

The marriage registration certificate issued by the Sub-Registrar will carry strong evidentiary value in court.

The Bill also directs employers and government offices to check the registration certificate before changing marital status in records.

For polygamous marriages, the bill provides for a complete ban; however, such old marriages can be registered under special rules, but will not be allowed to be repeated once the Assam UCC comes into force.

Religion-based personal laws gone, uniform succession laws for everyone

Under the succession or inheritance section, the Assam UCC replaces Hindu, Muslim, Christian, etc., personal laws with one common law. Under intestate succession or dying without a Will, the Code states from Section 55 onwards that the estate devolves in strict order of preference: Class-1 heirs, which include spouse, children, children and spouses of any predeceased children and their children, etc. Class-3 heirs will include those as listed in Schedule-2. There is a third category which includes other relatives by degree of closeness.

“The estate of a person dying intestate shall devolve according to the provisions of this Chapter in the following order of preference, – (i) firstly, upon the heirs being the relatives specified in Class-1 of Schedule-2 of this Code; (ii) secondly, if there is no heir of Class-1, then upon the heirs being the relatives specified in Class-2 of Schedule-2 of this Code; (iii) thirdly, if there is no heir of the two classes mentioned in clauses (i) or (ii), then upon the other relatives; (iv) lastly, if there is no heir belonging to any of the clauses above, then by escheat upon the Government; and the Government shall take the estate subject to all the obligations and liabilities to which an heir would have been subject,” Section 55 of the Assam UCC 2026 states.

The Code further states that shares will be distributed equally among heirs in the same class as mentioned in Sections 56-62.

“The heirs specified in cache of the clauses (i), (ii) or (iii) of section 55 shall succeed to the estate of the intestate and shall take such shares as are specified hereinafter,” Section 56 reads.

Regarding disqualifications, the Code states that a murderer or abettor is completely disqualified to gain inheritance rights. A widow or widower who remarries during the lifetime of the intestate loses rights in specific cases. There will be no disqualification for disease, defect or deformity. Meanwhile, children, including illegitimate, adopted or from surrogacy, shall have full rights.

On Wills and testamentary successions, the Assam UCC 2026 states that anyone can make a Will without any religious restrictions. The Code lays down full rules for execution, probate, codicils, bequests, administrators, etc. These are primarily based on the principles of the Indian Succession Act, although now uniform. It further states that the court will grant probate or letters of administration. In addition, certain close relatives who have maintenance rights cannot completely be disinherited.

Live-in relationship allowed, but registration compulsory

In a major move, the Assam government’s UCC Bill gives recognised status, rights to maintenance, shared household, and children’s rights for partners in a registered live-in relationship.

The Code states that partners must submit a joint “statement of live-in relationship” to the Sub-Registrar, who will conduct a summary inquiry and register the relationship.

Regarding termination of a live-in relationship, the Code provides that one or both partners can file a “statement of termination”.

The Code also provides for penalties, including a fine and 3 months’ jail, in case of false statements or failure to register such relationships.

Other key provisions of the Assam UCC 2026 are deeming Maintenance as recognised and enforceable, allowing custom and usage only if they are certain, long-observed, reasonable, and not in violation of public policy or morality. The Code also makes registers public, meaning that anyone can inspect them and access certified copies. Appeals against Sub-Registrar’s decisions will go to the Inspector General of Registration, though good-faith actions by officials will remain protected from lawsuits.

Overall, the Assam UCC 2025 is a detailed, gender-neutral, and strictly ‘uniform’ code that weeds out religion-based differences in marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships for all Assamese people, barring Scheduled Tribes. For long, Muslims have enjoyed the right to have polygamous marriages, influencing the state’s religious demographics in their favour; however, if and when the Assam UCC 2026 comes into effect, the community will be stripped of this unwarranted privilege.

Bottomline: The Assam Uniform Civil Code 2026 perfectly balances personal freedom in ceremonies with uniformity in legal rights and obligations, making all Assamese people truly equal before the law.