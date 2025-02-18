Odisha: KIIT apologises for misbehaviour with Nepali students, suspends 3 officials following the protests

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) have apologised for the behaviour of their staff with the Nepali students.

The institute said that it had suspended three officials, including two hostel staffers, for misbehaving with Nepali students and evicting them from the campus during their protests.

KIIT added that two security officials have been fired as well, and a control room had been set up to facilitate the return of the Nepali students.

Notably, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student of the institute, was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday, February 16 in a suspected case of suicide. Following that, over 500 Nepali students on the campus started a protest over the behaviour and inaction of the institute in the lead up to her death. Following the protests, the college authorities attempted to forcibly evict Nepali students from the campus.