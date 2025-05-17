Odisha: Rajalaxmi found a 3-days-old abandoned girl on roadside, adopted her, 13-year-later, the girl murdered her

In a shocking case from Odisha, 54-year-old Rajalaxmi was killed by her 13-year-old adopted daughter and her 2 male friends. The reason for the murder is reportedly Rajalaxmi’s opposition to her adopted daughter’s relationship with her 2 male friends, and their desire for her property.

Notably, Rajalaxmi had found the 3 days old girl on the roadside and then adopted her, and raised her like her own daughter.

As per the local police, the 13-year-old Class 8 student, along with her two male friends, allegedly conspired to kill Rajalaxmi Kar, her adoptive mother, at their rented residence in Paralakhemundi town in Gajapati district on April 29.

She was slipped some sleeping pills to make her unconscious, and was later smothered to death using pillows. Rajalaxmi was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her relatives were told that she has died of a heart attack.

Luckily, Rajalaxmi’s brother Siba Prasad Mishra found the girl’s mobile phone, which had been left behind in Bhubaneswar. After checking that, the phone revealed Instagram conversations of the girl that laid out the murder plan in detail. The chats included specific references to killing Rajalaxmi and taking possession of her gold ornaments and cash belonging to her.

Upon learning the shocking truth, Mishra filed a complaint with the Police, and the girl, along with her two accomplices, Ganesh Rath (21), and his friend Dinesh Sahu (20), were arrested.

Rajalaxmi’s husband had died a year after she adopted her murderer, and had raised the girl single-handedly.