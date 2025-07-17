India is leaving no stone unturned to save Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala’s Palakkad district, who remains on death row in Yemen for the alleged murder of her Yemeni husband. Her execution, scheduled for Wednesday, was halted at the last minute, offering a glimmer of hope for her family.

“This is a sensitive and complex matter. The Government of India has provided legal assistance, appointed a lawyer, ensured consular access, and maintained regular contact with Yemeni authorities and the family,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He added that recent diplomatic efforts led to the execution being temporarily postponed to allow negotiations.

Nimisha was sentenced to death in 2020, with her appeal dismissed by Yemen’s top court in November 2023. She’s currently imprisoned in Sana’a, controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis—adding to the diplomatic challenges, as India has no embassy in Yemen.

The government had explored paying “diyat” (blood money) to secure her release, but that too faced hurdles. “We have done everything within our reach,” Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court, citing the volatile situation in Yemen.