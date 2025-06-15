Old Bridge over Indrayani River in Pune collapses, over 30 tourists feared swept away, local MLA confirms 6 deaths

A bridge across Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Maharashtra’s Pune collapsed on Sunday, causing over 30 people to fall in the river and swept away by water. The people were on the bridge on the bridge when the swollen waters of the river following heavy rain caused a portion of the bridge to collapse.

Local MLA Sunil Shelke said that so far 6 people have died. Their bodies have also been recovered.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. 10 to 15 people feared trapped. 5 to 6 people have been rescued. More details awaited: Pimpri Chinchwad Police https://t.co/CiYAnNDiyS pic.twitter.com/g0jm7QE9Xv — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

The old bridge near Talegaon Dabhade town is a popular tourist destination. As it was Sunday, there were more tourists at the spot, including on the bridge. It has been raining heavily in the area for the last two days and the water level of Indrayani has increased.

The bridge had a capacity of about 100 people, but due to Sunday being a holiday, reportedly about 500 people had gathered on it. While some people swam out after they fell from the collapsed portion of the bridge, other could not.

The incident happened around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon. As soon as the information about the bridge collapse was received, police reached the spot, and rescue work has been started.