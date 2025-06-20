On the federal holiday marking end of slavery, Donald Trump complaints about ‘too many holidays’, White House refrains from celebrating Juneteenth

US President Donald Trump on 19th June said that there are too many non-working holidays in America, and it is costing the country billions of dollars as a result of closing businesses for a day. Posting on Truth Social, Trump even claimed that the workers don’t want the holidays.

He warned that soon they will “end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year.” He said, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Notably, the post came on a federal holiday, the Juneteenth National Independence Day on 19th June, which is celebrated to mark the end of slavery in the USA. The Emancipation Proclamation was finally enforced on 19th June 1865 after the civil war, and the name Juneteenth comes from the words June and nineteenth.

Trump choosing the Juneteenth holiday to complain about ‘too many holidays’ was also marked by him not celebrating the important date in American history. During his first term, he had celebrated the holiday, following the tradition of celebrating the day in the White House. But this time, he didn’t mention anything about the day, and didn’t celebrate the end of slavery in the USA at the White House.

Notably, US has only 11 Federal holidays, but Donald Trump thinks 11 days off in 365 days too many. Most people on social media didn’t agree with him, saying that the workers love the holidays. Many also pointed out that Senate and Congress don’t work for almost half the year, and the president was targeting workers.