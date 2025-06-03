‘One Nation, One Husband scheme’: AAP CM Bhagwant Mann crassly asks if every woman will now put Sindoor in PM Modi’s name

As the politics in Punjab heats up ahead of the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seems to have lost it. Repeating the fake news published by Times of India, Bhagwant Mann said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sending Sindoor to every household to get votes in the name of Operation Sindoor. Notably, TOI has already apologised for the fake news.

After repeating the news debunked several times, Bhagwant Mann crassly asked, “If they distribute ‘sindoor’, which man will ask his wife to start using the ‘sindoor’ sent by Modi? I want to ask whether the BJP has started ‘one nation, one husband’ scheme?”

AAP spokesperson Neel Gargb also tried to take the same line and asked, “Has the BJP now got right over the sindoor of the women?”

The comments by the Punjab CM have drawn flak from all quarters.

Ludhiana West bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with the counting of votes to take place on June 23.