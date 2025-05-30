The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied media reports claiming that the party is visiting house to house to distribute sindoor (vermilion). Referring to a report published by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, BJP’s national IT cell head Amit Malviya called it fake news, and slammed the opposition for amplifying the same.

The report titled “Modi government will deliver vermilion to every home: Campaign to run for one month from 9th June, MPs will walk 15-20 km every day,” claimed that sindoor will gifted to women by BJP leaders during the campaign. The report stated that the campaign will start on 9th June, the day PM Modi took oath as PM for the third term. Dainik Bhaskar cited an unnamed BJP leader for the claim.

A similar claim was made by Zee News in its report on BJP’s plan to celebrate the third anniversary. The report stated, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ on June 9, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third oath-taking, to highlight the achievements of the Modi 3.0 government nationwide. As part of this month-long public outreach, BJP aims to connect with every household, particularly by gifting vermillion to women and distributing informative pamphlets.”

Some other media outlets also carried the same claim.

However, now BJP leader Amit Malviya has clarified that it is fake news, and the party has not planned to distribute vermillion among women. He posted on X, “Many people are reacting on social media based on this #FakeNews published in Dainik Bhaskar.”

बहुत सारे लोग भास्कर में प्रकाशित इस #FakeNews के आधार पर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। लेकिन हद तो तब हो गई जब पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री, एक अधिकृत सरकारी मंच से, एक ट्रोल की तरह इस आधारहीन खबर को लेकर राजनीति करने लगीं।



ममता बनर्जी को अपने प्रदेश की बदहाली की… pic.twitter.com/GgfEZZFII6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 30, 2025

Malviya also slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her attack on PM Modi using the fake news, and said, “But the real absurdity began when the Chief Minister of West Bengal, from an official government platform, started politicizing this baseless report like a troll.”

Mamata Banerjee made a statement accusing PM Modi using Operation Sindoor for his political benefits, and said that PM was selling Sindoor. She further alleged that Modi is pretending to be husband of everybody, and asked why he is not giving Sindoor to his wife first. She added, “You are not husband of everybody, why you are not giving to you wife first?”

The Bengal CM also alleged that while PM Modi sent opposition leaders to various countries to place India’s side on the conflict against Pakistan, the PM himself was roaming inside the country.

"Modi is pretending to be the husband of everybody. Why isn't he giving sindur to his wife first?”Mamata Banerjee's comment about the PM lacks respect and dignity.



Actually she doesn’t understand the margin between a father and a husband because she is inspired by ISLAM where… pic.twitter.com/AS9JnxzHtr — Arpita Chatterjee (@asliarpita) May 30, 2025

Referring to her comments, Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee should be concerned about the deteriorating condition of her own state and refrain from making ridiculous statements on sensitive issues like national security. West Bengal is burning in the fire of communal tensions, women are not safe, the unemployed have no jobs — these should be Mamata Banerjee’s priorities.”

Referring to comments of Congress spokespersons on the issue, Amit Malviya said, “they are frivolous people. It would be unreasonable to expect anything better from them.” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a video on social media saying that women put vermillion on their hair partings in only their husband’s name, and asked who are the BJP workers that will distribute vermillion among women.