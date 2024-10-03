Online celebrity Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh summoned in Rs 500 crore fraud case by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has busted a fraud amounting to Rs 500 crore, and in this regard, they have summoned Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and Comedian Bharti Singh.

IFSO Special Cell of the Delhi Police has said that it has busted a syndicate named ‘Hibox’ that used to dupe consumers in the name of investment. Notably, the main accused in the scam, Sivaram (30), is a resident of Chennai, who has been arrested.

In this case, Police received over 500 complaints saying that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile application on their pages, and lured people into investing through the app.

As per the complaint, several social media influencers, including Elvish Yadav and Bharti Singh promoted this fraud app.