Operation Akhal: 2 terrorists killed, 1 injured in Kulgam in Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Army, along with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has started Operation Akhal to root out terrorism from the Union Territory of J&K. As part of the operation 2 more terrorists have been neutralised in the Kulgam region of the UT.

The operation in Kulgam entered the third day as the encounter between security forces and the terrorists continued. Along with the 2 terrorists who were killed, another one was injured during the exchange of fire.

Sharing update about the operation, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted, “Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact.”

Notably, on Saturday, August 2, two other terrorists were killed including local terrorist Haris Nazir Dar who hailed from Rajpora in Pulwama.