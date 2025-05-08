Operation Sindoor: China-made AWACS shot down in Lahore as India retaliates after the Hamas-like aerial assault by Pakistan – Reports

India started its retaliation after Pakistan launched a Hamas-like aerial assault on India. Pakistan’s drones were shot down by India’s S400 across several states, including Jammu.

According to reports, after India shot down F-17 and F-16s of Pakistan, it also shot down China-made AWACS in Lahore as it began its retaliatory action.

Pakistan operates the Chinese-made ZDK03 Karakoram Eagle AWACS, providing additional surveillance and early warning capabilities.

AWACS stands for Airborne Warning and Control System. It’s a modified aircraft, typically a Boeing 707, equipped with a powerful radar system that can detect and track a large number of aircraft, missiles, and other objects in the air. These systems are used for air defence, air traffic control, and other surveillance missions.