‘India will screw them’: Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad amid growing tension between India and Pakistan

On Thursday, May 8, Pakistan launched a massive attack on Indian civilian targets using its fighter jets, missiles and drones. However, Indian Air Defence Systems stepped up and stopped this major attack from the terror-supporting country. Pakistani missiles and drones were destroyed, as were an F-16 and a JF-17 fighter jets.

The attack by Pakistan extended from Jammu & Kashmir in the North to Gujarat in the West, however, the attacks were successfully foiled by India.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to X (formerly Twitter) amid the growing tensions to extend support to his country, calling Pakistan a rogue state.

What a complete rogue state Pakistan is.

India will screw them like how. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 8, 2025

