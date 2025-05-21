Operation Sindoor: Indian govt declares second Pakistani official persona non grata, ordered to leave country in 24 hours

While the Operation Sindoor to strike terrorist bases in Pakistan has been paused, the Indian government on Wednesday declared a Pakistani diplomate persona non grata. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that the official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been declared persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

The statement added, “Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner.”

This is the second Pakistani to be expelled by India after the recent conflict started. On May 13, Indian govt expelled a Pakistani official for alleged espionage. That official was also asked to leave India within 24 hours.

Declaring a diplomate or foreign govt official persona non grata means that official or diplomat is no longer allowed to stay in the host country.