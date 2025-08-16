Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces killed at least 138 Pakistani army personnel, reveals Samaa TV

Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, has neutralised at least 138 Pakistani army personnel.

The revelations were made in a news report (archive) published by Samaa TV on Thursday (14th August).

The Pakistani news channel had published the names of 138 ‘shaheed’ (dead) army personnel, who were awarded by the Government for making the ‘supreme sacrifice’ during the counteroffensive.

“The president of Pakistan has awarded officers and soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their outstanding courage, gallantry, and supreme sacrifice during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos,” the article read.

The names of 138 felicitated armed personnel had the word ‘shaheed’ suffixed to their names. 4 of them were awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Jurat’ while 1 receieved ‘Sitara-e-Basalat’.

4 Pakistani personnel were given ‘Tamgha-e-Basalat’ and 129 others received ‘Imtiazi Sanad’ posthumously.

Samaa TV deletes article

The publication of 138 names of dead Pakistani army personnel gave away the extent of damage done to Pakistan by the Indian armed forces. As such, Samaa TV thereafter deleted the article in its entirety.