Operation Sindoor ‘Moment of Pride’ for all of us: PM Modi briefs Cabinet colleagues

On May 7, early morning, under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India struck 9 terror camps, 4 inside Pakistan and 5 inside PoJK. Over 80 terrorists have been reported dead in the Indian strikes. PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched.

During the meeting, Prime Minister informed the cabinet that the operation was executed exactly as planned, with no mistakes whatsoever and the Armed Forces successfully completed the retaliatory attack. Notably, the Indian strikes were in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists.

The Prime Minister also added that it was a moment of pride for everyone as the Armed Forces completed the operation without a glitch.

PM Modi will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) later today. He is also scheduled to visit the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to brief her on the developments.