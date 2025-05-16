Operation Sindoor not yet over, it was just a trailer: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says at Bhuj Air Base

On Friday, May 16, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat. Notably, Bhuj was one of the places targeted by Pakistani drones in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’. However, Indian Air Defence Systems successfully thwarted Pakistan’s nefarious plans and shot down all the drones set towards Bhuj.

Addressing the Air Force personnel during his visit, Rajnath Singh said, “Operation Sindoor is not over yet, it was just a trailer. When the time is right, we will show them (Pakistan) the full movie.”

A day earlier, on Thursday, May 15, the Indian Defence Minister had visited Jammu & Kashmir, another area targeted by Pakistani drones. There, Rajnath Singh had questioned whether an irresponsible country like Pakistan should have Nuclear weapons.

He added that International Atomic Energy Agency should take Pakistan’s nuclear weapons under supervision.