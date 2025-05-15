Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh questions the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, asks IAEA to take over 

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, who is in Srinagar currently, has raised questions on the situation in Pakistan and asked whether the rogue nation with chaotic internal conditions be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

“The world knows that our army’s aim is accurate and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemies. How strong is India’s pledge against terrorism today, it can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail. The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question: whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

The Defence Minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh also lauded the “anger” which was shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan and terrorism.