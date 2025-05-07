‘Operation Sindoor’ reeks of patriarchy, ownership of women, honour killings, and other Hindutva obsessions: Frontline Editor outraged at the name of the operation

On May 7, early morning, under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India struck 9 terror camps, 4 inside Pakistan and 5 inside PoJK. Over 80 terrorists have been reported dead in the Indian strikes. Notably, the Indian strikes were in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists. The terrorists targeted Hindu male tourists, and killed them in front of their wives.

India’s response was the aptly named ‘Operation Sindoor’, which Hindu women put on their head as a symbol of marriage.

However, now leftists have a problem with this name as well. Vaishna Roy, editor of ‘The Hindu’ group’s magazine Frontline, wrote on ‘X’ that in principle she strongly objects to the label Operation Sindoor. Vaishna Roy wrote, “This name reeks of patriarchy, ownership of women, “honour” killings, chastity, sacralising the institution of marriage, and other Hindutva obsessions”, she added.

Such a coward @vaishnaroy, locked her profile and ran away! pic.twitter.com/IcqgWBtKu9 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) May 7, 2025

Following the outrage against her post, Vaishna Roy locked her X account.

While Frontline Editor was having a problem with the naming of the operation, The Hindu was busy pushing Pakistan propaganda that 3 Indian jets have crashed following Operation Sindoor.