Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Pahalgam: Hindus lose lives in terror attack, Muslim shopkeeper worried about ‘loss of business’

The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam town in the Anantnag district of Kashmir has resulted in at least 27 deaths and 12 serious injuries. The terrorist selectively killed non-Muslims after verifying their identities and forcing them to unzip their pants.

Amid the disturbing incident, an interview of Times Now with a local Muslim shopkeeper named Mohammed Umar has come to light.

While being non-empathetic to the loss of Hindu lives, he expressed dissatisfaction about the potential loss of business.

“We have lost all our work, we are distressed, our source of income has been snatched from us. We want justice,” Mohammed Umar claimed.

The local Muslim man appeared totally unbothered about the actual loss of human life and demanded justice instead for ‘loss of business.’

