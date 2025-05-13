Pahalgam terrorists are still at large, posters put up in Kashmir announcing Rs 20 lakhs reward for any information 

Weeks have passed since the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists targeted and killed 26 tourists after confirming they were all non-Muslims. India had carried out Operation Sindoor, inflicting a heavy damage on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and airbases. However, the terrorists who carried out the massacre are yet to be brought to justice.

As per reports, posters have been put up in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking information regarding the terrorists and their local protectors. A reward of Rs 20 lakhs has been announced for any credible information regarding the same.

Today is 3 WEEKS since the Pahalgam massacre.



India has bombed 12 Pak bases, 9 terror hubs, killed >40 Pak military personnel & more.



But the 3 terrorists are still out there. Posters up today in south Kashmir announcing ₹20 lakh reward for info & punishment for protectors. pic.twitter.com/tYWeDGk1KL — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 13, 2025

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have assured that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret. The three terrorists shown in the posters are Adil Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals named Ali Bhali aka Talha bhai and Hashim Musa aka Suleiman. All three are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.