Pahalgam terrorists of Pakistan origin, may have come from Abbottabad via Muzaffarabad: Report

THE National Investigation Agency has confirmed that the terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack were of Pakistani origin. Now the central agency is trying to spot the route these terrorists used before reaching Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam.

The terrorists were highly trained and may have been involved in various attacks before at Jammu and Kashmir, including the Spinner attack. It is suspected that their training includes advanced combat skills, concealment techniques, and survival tactics.

As per reports, the information suggests a specific route which starts from Abbottabad. From there, they probably moved to Muzaffarabad before infiltrating India, possibly via the Poonch-Rajouri route. Various intelligence agencies have reported this route. However, the exact timeline of their entry into Indian territory has not yet been uncovered.

The NIA is also in search of clues for their potential links to previous incidents, including those that occurred last year. It is also analyzing digital footprints to track terrorist movements. Investigators believe the terrorist group stayed in multiple locations across Jammu.