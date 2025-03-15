Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal fined 13 Lakh Rupees by PCB for wearing a cap with Imran Khan’s Prison Identification Number

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal has been fined 1.3 Million Pakistani Rupees by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for code of conduct breach during Pakistan’s home Test series against England in October last year. Jamal has played 8 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20s for Pakistan.

Aamer Jamal was apparently penalised for wearing a cap with a political slogan during an interview in the first Test against England in October last year. Jamal had worn a cap with 804 written on it, which is the Prison Identification Number of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Apart from Jamal, 7 other cricketers have also been penalised for various offenses but Jamal got the heaviest penalty for wearing the cap.

World Cup winning captain of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is currently lodged in Adiala Jail in Ralwalpindi