On 25th April (local time), Pakistan Army’s defence attache, Colonel Taimur Rahat, sparked outrage by publicly gesturing to slit the throats of Indian demonstrators who were protesting outside the Pakistan High Commission in London condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The video shows him making the gesture while holding a placard mocking Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army after his jet crashed in the hostile neighbouring country in 2019 and released two days later.

Notably, members of the Indian community, including Indian Jewish supporters, had gathered to denounce the brutal terrorist attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus.

The shocking display of the throat-slitting gesture by a Pakistani attache has shown that Pakistan wants to escalate tensions between the two nations.