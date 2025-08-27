Authorities in Punjab Province of Punjab blew up a protective embankment on Chenab River to protect a headworks downstream on the river. The nearby villages were flooded as a result of the emergency measure. The villagers were evacuated before the action.

As the Chenab River surged to dangerous level after relentless rains in the region in recent days, the Pakistani authorities decided to breach a protective embankment at Qadirabad Barrage. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said, “An extremely high flood has been recorded at Qadirabad Headworks on the Chenab River, with water flow measured at 935,000 cusecs. An emergency breach was carried out on the right marginal embankment to protect the headworks, which will help reduce pressure on the structure.”

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞! 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐎𝐰𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝

Qualified engineers of #Pakistan have blown the embankment of #Qadirabad barrage to manage Chenab flood. There is a high risk that barrage can break away due to water pressure.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/hKKeJMOvrQ — Nepal Correspondence (@NepCorres) August 27, 2025

As per officials, the right marginal embankment of Qadirabad Barrage was breached with explosives to save its structure due to water pressure.

After the completion of Head Qadirabad, for the very first time in history, flood pressure forced the authorities to breach the protective embankment at Mano Chak–Qadirabad Road in order to safeguard the headworks.#PunjabFloods pic.twitter.com/GdfnCtuWvd — Hassan Ali Gondal (@hassangondalppp) August 27, 2025

Govt has declared a flood emergency in Punjab after heavy rains and rivers overflowing in the area. Not just Chenab, rivers Ravi and Sutlej also have swelled with water. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed emergency steps to deal with rising flood risks in the province.