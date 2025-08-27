Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Pakistan: Authorities blow up protective embankment on Chenab River to protect infrastructure from surging water, nearby villages flooded

Authorities in Punjab Province of Punjab blew up a protective embankment on Chenab River to protect a headworks downstream on the river. The nearby villages were flooded as a result of the emergency measure. The villagers were evacuated before the action.

As the Chenab River surged to dangerous level after relentless rains in the region in recent days, the Pakistani authorities decided to breach a protective embankment at Qadirabad Barrage. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said, “An extremely high flood has been recorded at Qadirabad Headworks on the Chenab River, with water flow measured at 935,000 cusecs. An emergency breach was carried out on the right marginal embankment to protect the headworks, which will help reduce pressure on the structure.”

As per officials, the right marginal embankment of Qadirabad Barrage was breached with explosives to save its structure due to water pressure.

Govt has declared a flood emergency in Punjab after heavy rains and rivers overflowing in the area.  Not just Chenab, rivers Ravi and Sutlej also have swelled with water. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed emergency steps to deal with rising flood risks in the province. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com