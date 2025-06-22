Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian Nuclear sites, claims the attacks violated all norms of International law

Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran. A statement issued by Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a violation of international law and a threat to regional peace.

The ministry claimed that the strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump as successful, have escalated tensions in the region. Trump announced that a full payload of bombs was dropped, with all planes safely returning. The Pakistani statement called for an immediate end to hostilities and urged dialogue under the United Nations Charter to resolve the crisis.

“We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter,” the statement said.

The condemnation comes amid ongoing exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran, with Israel claiming coordination with the U.S. in the attacks. Iran has acknowledged the strikes but denied significant damage. Pakistan reiterated its commitment to international humanitarian law and called for de-escalation to prevent further civilian casualties.

This development follows reports of Pakistan nominating Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his alleged role in mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire.