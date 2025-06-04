Pakistan elected to lead the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UNSC

Pakistan has been elected to chair the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025. The UNSC committee is responsible for enforcing sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban, including asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

Guyana and Russia will serve as vice-chairs of the committee.

Pakistan will also serve as vice-chair of the 15-member body’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, the Informal Working Groups on Documentation and Procedural Questions and General Sanctions Issues.

As per the list of chairs of the subsidiary bodies of the UN Security Council, Denmark will chair the 1267 ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, while Russia and Sierra Leone will be vice-chairs for 2025.

All 15 Security Council members are members of these committees. Pakistan is one of the current 10 non-permanent members for the 2025-26 term. Apart from permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, current non-permanent members of the UNSC are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.