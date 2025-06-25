Pakistan: Major who had captured Group Captain Abhinandan killed in clash with Pak Taliban

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has killed Major Moiz Abbas Shah, a Pakistani Major who had claimed that he was the one to capture Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. Abhinandan, who was then wing commander, was captured in February 2019 when his aircraft crashed into Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sargodha Khurram area of South Waziristan on 24th June. 11 people were reportedly killed during the exchange of fire, and seven others were injured in clashes between TTP and the Pakistan Army.

Shah, a member of the Pakistani army’s prestigious Special Service Group (SSG), and a native of Chakwal died, along with 27-year-old Lance Naik Jibran Ullah from Bannu during the exchange of fire, according to reports.