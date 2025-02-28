Pakistan: Three dead, 10 injured in explosion in Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan are a normal, now, a massive explosion has taken place at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per reports, the blast rocked the Darul Uloom Haqqania after Friday prayers.

Speaking to ARY News, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed injuries to at least 20 persons in the explosion. Reportedly, 3 of them died, while 10 are seriously injured.

Apparently Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami-ul-Haq) chief Hamidul Haq was the target of the attack. He has been left critically injured following the attack.

Notably, Pakistan is currently hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, their first major Cricket tournament in 3 decades. In the meantime, due to security concerns and rampant terrorism, ICC had shied away from awarding a tournament to Pakistan.