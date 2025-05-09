Pakistani fake news factory in overdrive: Shares 2014 video to claim Sukhoi shot down by Pakistan in PoK

Ever since India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, Pakistani fake news factory has been in overdrive sharing one fake news after another. In the latest, Pakistani propaganda outlets shared that Pakistan has brought down a Sukhoi-30MKI in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir area.

Pakistan-based social media handles started sharing that an Indian fighter jet was shot down and its pilot was captured in Muzaffarabad, which is in PoK.

However, their propaganda was soon busted by PIB’s Fact Check Unit. On their X account, PIB wrote, “Pakistani social media handles are claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian Pilot alive.”

Fake News Alert ‼️



Pakistani social media handles are claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian Pilot alive.#PIBFactCheck



✅ This Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad… pic.twitter.com/Fr5GITYQzL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

They further added that this Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad Nagar highway, Maharashtra on October 14, 2014. PIB also shared the 2014 news report confirming the same.

While struggling on the ground against Indian forces, Pakistan has been trying to control the online narrative through several fake news to try and show that they are causing serious damage to Indian assets.