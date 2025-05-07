On early morning of May 7, India launched a devastating strike on terror targets inside Pakistan controlled territory. Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujhaideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camps located in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad were hit by missiles from Indian forces. Following the attacks, a rattled Pakistani establishment and Pakistani media floated all sorts of fake news to try and save their face.

Embarrassed at being surprised by Indian forces, Pakistani government-linked media channels and social media accounts began circulating one fake news after another to try and show their domestic audience that Pakistan retaliated against the strikes.

Several Pakistani handles claimed that Pakistani forces have hit Srinagar Airport in response. While claiming so, they shared a video from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck



❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India.



✅The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Pakistan Defence Minister was at the forefront of spreading misinformation as he claimed that Pakistan has taken 3 Indians prisoners during the night. However, he later fact-checked himself and retracted his own claim.

He later claimed that Indian soldiers are abandoning their posts. However, he did not offer any proof to back that claim either.

Leading Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir made perhaps the most hilarious claims as he kept increasing the number of Indian Air Force Jets downed by Pakistan every few minutes, eventually settling for 6.

Score is now six. One Indian Mig29 destroyed few moments ago. https://t.co/otMWfTvVzq — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) May 7, 2025

Several posts also claimed that Pakistan had retaliated by launching missile strikes at 15 locations inside India. Some even posted that an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters had been destroyed.

While in the fog of war, it is not always easy to discern the truth, but if it is coming from a Pakistani mouth, one can be certain it is a lie.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities confirmed that everyone involved in the Operation Sindoor is safe and sound.