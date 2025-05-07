Pakistani Minister Ataullah Tarar roasted with facts, Sky News anchor reminds him how his own Defence Minister had admitted to terror camps in their country

Pakistan Information & Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar made the mistake of appearing on Sky News in an interview with journalist Yalda Hakim after ‘Operation Sindoor’ in an attempt to spread Pakistan’s propaganda.

At the outset, Tarar claimed that India targeted civilians in its strikes and was immediately called out by Hakim that Indian Army has clearly stated that they targeted only terror camps. On the defensive, Tarar started rambling that Pakistan is at the forefront of fighting terrorism and went into denial about existence of terror camps present in the country.

Pakistani Misinformation Minister Ataullah Tarar is taken to cleaners by Yalda Hakim of SkyNews on Pakistani terror camps hit by Indian Armed Forces. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cC1aeJXeIp — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2025

He was immediately fact-checked by Yalda Hakim with the fact that Pakistan’s serving Defence Minister Khwaja Asif had himself admitted on the same program a week back that Pakistan has had a policy of funding and backing terror groups and using them as proxies. She also reminded the Pakistan Information Minister that General Musharraf, former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto and her son Bilawal Bhutto had all said similar thing that Pakistan backs terror groups and uses them as proxies.

After a moment of stunned silence, Tarar again went on a rambling spree that post 9/11 terror attack, Pakistan has been at the frontline of fighting terrorism and is even a wall between terrorism and the world. When reminded that 9/11 planner Osama Bin Laden was found living in Pakistan in an affluent area next to a Military base, Tarar was once again lost for words.

In order to deflect, Ataullah Tarar started defending his Defence Minister and said that Khawaja Asif was misinterpreted when he said Pakistan has backed and sponsored terrorist groups for decades. After that, he started talking about Soviet invasion of Afghanistan for some reason.

The Pakistan Information Minister also repeated the fake news that Pakistan has downed 2 Indian jets in retaliation as the interview, which was quite painful to watch, continued.