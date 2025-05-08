Pakistani propaganda accounts share video of 2024 wildfire to claim Amritsar Military Base attacked by Pakistan

Ever since Indian Armed Forces embarrassed Pakistan on May 7 during ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan propaganda Army has been in an overdrive. One fake news after another is being floated to show that Pakistan retaliated against India disproportionately and India incurred heavy losses.

One such fake news floated on the night of May 7 was that Pakistan has attacked Amritsar Military Base in Punjab in response. Calling out the blatant fake news, PIB fact check handle wrote on X, “Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information.”

⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert!



Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck



✔️The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024



✅ Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official… pic.twitter.com/1FdtfXUqEY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Earlier, Pakistani propaganda accounts had claimed that they have attacked Srinagar Airport in response, along with several other preposterous fake claims.