Friday, March 28, 2025

Pakistanis share pictures of Bengaluru passport officer claiming him to be an R&AW agent stationed in Tehran, MEA busts claims

In a bizarre turn of events, several Pakistani accounts on X circulated photos of an Indian citizen, falsely claiming he was a Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) agent named Ajit John Joshua.

Sharing his picture on X, Jan Achakzai, Minister for Information and Public Relations in the Government of Pakistan, claimed that he was a RAW agent and was handling RAW’s operations in the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

A journalist named Hamza Azhar Salam also shared his photo, alleging that he was a RAW undercover operative working in Iran.

Their claims were refuted by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India, who clarified that the person in the picture is Ajit John Joshua, who is a Regional Passport Officer in Bengaluru.

He said that the claims of the Pakistani handles were fake.

