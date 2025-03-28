Pakistanis share pictures of Bengaluru passport officer claiming him to be an R&AW agent stationed in Tehran, MEA busts claims

In a bizarre turn of events, several Pakistani accounts on X circulated photos of an Indian citizen, falsely claiming he was a Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) agent named Ajit John Joshua.

Sharing his picture on X, Jan Achakzai, Minister for Information and Public Relations in the Government of Pakistan, claimed that he was a RAW agent and was handling RAW’s operations in the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

بھارت کی خفیہ ایجنسی را (RAW) کی طرف سے بلوچستان میں دہشت گردوں کی مدد میں اضا فہ ہوا ہے جو ایک اہم مسلہ بن گیا یے۔



رپورٹس کے مطابق را (RAW) تہران میں بھارتی سفارت خانے سے کام کر رہی ہے، اور بی ایل اے کے دہشت گردوں کو بلوچستان اور ایران کے درمیان سرحد پر حملوں میں مدد دے… pic.twitter.com/B4CPFMR8al — Jan Achakzai / جان اچکزئی (@Jan_Achakzai) March 28, 2025

A journalist named Hamza Azhar Salam also shared his photo, alleging that he was a RAW undercover operative working in Iran.

Research & Analysis Wing’s undercover operative Ajeet John Josha identified in Iran. pic.twitter.com/rKKA227zHo — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) March 28, 2025

Their claims were refuted by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India, who clarified that the person in the picture is Ajit John Joshua, who is a Regional Passport Officer in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ajit John Joshua is RPO Bengaluru. The following tweets are fake. pic.twitter.com/8OHgMYB8dw — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 28, 2025

He said that the claims of the Pakistani handles were fake.